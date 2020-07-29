Green Plains to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at http://investor.gpreinc.com/events.cfm.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations that include corn processing, grain handling and storage and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading corn processors in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of high-protein feed ingredients. Green Plains owns a 50% interest in Green Plains Cattle Company LLC and owns a 49.0% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Leighton Eusebio | Manager, Public Relations | 402.952.4971 | leighton.eusebio@gpreinc.com

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry


