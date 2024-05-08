Expion360 Announces Launch of Edge™ LiFePO4 Battery Utilizing a Modular Design for Off-Grid Power Storage Solutions

Slim Form Factor Allows for Flexibility for a Variety of Applications and Features Proprietary Vertical Heat Conduction™ Heating Technology

REDMOND, Ore., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON) (“Expion360” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, announced the launch of its highly anticipated Edge™ battery. The Edge is designed for off-grid enthusiasts, bringing a new Expion360 option designed with performance, reliability and versatility in mind.

The Edge battery features a slim profile available in both 12.8V and 51.2V configurations. With dimensions of just 4.2 inches in height, 17.5 inches in width, and 21.9 inches in length, the Edge offers flexibility for installation in a variety of applications. From mounting on the walls of vans to fitting into tight spaces in RVs, the Edge’s slim design maximizes available space without compromising performance.

The Edge incorporates Expion360’s patent-pending Vertical Heat Conduction™ internal heating technology. Unlike traditional heating methods used by others in the industry, this innovative system utilizes Positive Temperature Coefficient Heating Film in direct contact with each cell for uniform heat distribution. By eliminating the need for foam heating pads wrapped around the outer edges of the battery pack, the Edge ensures more efficient heating and prevents potential damage to cells in the center of the pack.

“Our new Edge battery is just one more example of our team bringing innovation to the market based on our customers’ requirements,” said Brian Schaffner, CEO of Expion360. “With its slim profile, advanced heating technology, and real-time monitoring capabilities, the Edge represents a significant step forward for Expion360 in off-grid power solution options. Use the Edge when you need a power storage solution for off-grid living and adventure.”

In addition to its innovative heating technology, the Edge battery is equipped with Integrated SmartTalk™ Bluetooth and CAN Bus communication, allowing users to monitor battery performance in real-time. Oversized bus bars ensure reliable internal power connections, while rugged 26650 4.0Ah UL1642 recognized cells and isolated high-voltage terminals enhance durability and safety.

“With the Edge battery, we’ve redefined efficiency and reliability in energy storage. Our modular design allows for easy power system expansion and versatile mounting, providing users the freedom to customize their energy solutions to meet their unique needs,” Schaffner concluded.

The Edge battery is now available for preorder, with shipments expected to begin in the third quarter of 2024. To learn more about the Edge and explore Expion360’s other scalable, cutting-edge power solutions, visit www.expion360.com.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, with residential and industrial applications under development. On December 19, 2023, the Company announced its entrance into the home energy storage market with the introduction of two premium LiFePO4 battery storage systems that enable residential and small business customers to create their own stable micro-energy grid and lessen the impact of increasing power fluctuations and outages. Please find the press release here.

The Company’s lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the Company, visit expion360.com.

Edge, VHC, Vertical Heat Conduction and SmartTalk are trademarks of Expion360.

© 2024 Expion360. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are “forward-looking statements” and should be evaluated as such. Examples of such forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking words such as “projected,” “expect,” “possibility,” “believe,” “aim,” “goal,” “plan,” and “anticipate,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s expectations about the Company’s product features and capabilities, anticipated timing of commercial availability of its products, and beliefs about market opportunity. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Brian Schaffner, CEO

541-797-6714

Email Contact

External Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

XPON@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be134f6b-78a3-4703-8a32-18ec35a5e3ba