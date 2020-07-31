Sunshine Coast Announces TV Interview of Cenk Matalon focused on Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment for Men in Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada
Sunshine Coast Health Centre announces an innovative television interview.
CTV is a primary news outlet here in Vancouver, British Columbia.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/), a top-rated drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment program for men in British Columbia and throughout Canada, is proud to announce a television interview of counselor Cenk Matalon on issues of men's health. The interview focuses on anger and shame, and connections challenges faced by men with those emotions to drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment strategies.
— Casey Jordan
“CTV is a primary news outlet here in Vancouver, British Columbia,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “We are so proud of Cenk Matalon and his interview, as part of our outreach to get the word out on men's health issues, such as anger and shame, and the interconnectedness to issues of drug abuse, alcoholism, PTSD, and trauma. Everyone can watch the interview online.”
Persons who would like to watch the video online can see it at https://bc.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=1975734. Persons who would like to learn more about the Centre's non-12 step methodology of drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment can visit key landing pages on the website such as the 'about us' page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/about-us/, the drug rehab page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-rehab/, and the alcohol treatment page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/alcohol-treatment/. The Centre focuses on men only and is located in Powell River, BC, at a beautiful, secluded facility. Many men come to the Centre for treatment not only from Vancouver, Victoria, or Richmond here in British Columbia but from throughout Canada, including as far away as Toronto. The methodology is non-religious and focuses on a strategy of empowerment so that men who come for treatment of drug abuse, alcoholism, trauma, and/or PTSD are considered equal partners with the staff on their quest for recovery.
It should be noted as well that the Centre runs a parallel program for women using the same methodology. That Centre is called the Georgia Strait Women's Clinic at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/. In all cases, a person who is facing challenges with alcohol, drugs, trauma, or PTSD should reach out to the relevant website and make an appointment for an online consultation.
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
Website. http://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca
Jason McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here