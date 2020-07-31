Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,670 in the last 365 days.

Sunshine Coast Announces TV Interview of Cenk Matalon focused on Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment for Men in Vancouver

Georgia Strait Women's Clinic Announces Launch of Website for Drug Rehab, Alcohol Treatment, and Trauma

British Columbia, Canada

Sunshine Coast Health Centre announces an innovative television interview.

CTV is a primary news outlet here in Vancouver, British Columbia.”
— Casey Jordan
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/), a top-rated drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment program for men in British Columbia and throughout Canada, is proud to announce a television interview of counselor Cenk Matalon on issues of men's health. The interview focuses on anger and shame, and connections challenges faced by men with those emotions to drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment strategies.

“CTV is a primary news outlet here in Vancouver, British Columbia,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “We are so proud of Cenk Matalon and his interview, as part of our outreach to get the word out on men's health issues, such as anger and shame, and the interconnectedness to issues of drug abuse, alcoholism, PTSD, and trauma. Everyone can watch the interview online.”

Persons who would like to watch the video online can see it at https://bc.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=1975734. Persons who would like to learn more about the Centre's non-12 step methodology of drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment can visit key landing pages on the website such as the 'about us' page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/about-us/, the drug rehab page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-rehab/, and the alcohol treatment page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/alcohol-treatment/. The Centre focuses on men only and is located in Powell River, BC, at a beautiful, secluded facility. Many men come to the Centre for treatment not only from Vancouver, Victoria, or Richmond here in British Columbia but from throughout Canada, including as far away as Toronto. The methodology is non-religious and focuses on a strategy of empowerment so that men who come for treatment of drug abuse, alcoholism, trauma, and/or PTSD are considered equal partners with the staff on their quest for recovery.

It should be noted as well that the Centre runs a parallel program for women using the same methodology. That Centre is called the Georgia Strait Women's Clinic at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/. In all cases, a person who is facing challenges with alcohol, drugs, trauma, or PTSD should reach out to the relevant website and make an appointment for an online consultation.

ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

Website. http://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca

Jason McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here

You just read:

Sunshine Coast Announces TV Interview of Cenk Matalon focused on Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment for Men in Vancouver

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.