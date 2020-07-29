Suspension of 12 Additional New York City Bars' Liquor Licenses

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the state has suspended liquor licenses for 12 bars in New York City after finding egregious violations of pandemic-related Executive Orders. So far this week, the state's multi-agency task force -- led by the State Police and State Liquor Authority -- has conducted 1,131 compliance checks, observing violations at 55 establishments. Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license.

"While New York State's COVID-19 numbers continue to steadily decline, there are alarming increases in states across the country and now is not the time to let our guard down," Governor Cuomo said. "Local governments need to do their job, but the state is supplementing their efforts in every way we can. Noncompliance will lead us right back right where we were just a few months ago -- so we must continue to crack down on the bad actors who violate the law and risk everyone's health and safety."

State Liquor Authority Chair Vincent Bradley said, "The Governor has implemented smart, data driven rules to reopen New York State, and they will be aggressively enforced. The health and safety of New Yorkers should be everyone's priority, and we will continue to weed out those who are not taking this pandemic seriously."

Last night, state investigators observed violations at 29 establishments, and formal charges are being prepared. The geographic breakdown of observed violations from last night includes:

The Bronx -- 2

Brooklyn -- 7

Manhattan -- 11

Queens -- 5

Staten Island -- 3

Suffolk County - 1

The 12 establishments issued emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board during meetings on July 28th and 29th are:

"Nello" at 694-696 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, on July 29, 2020

On July 28th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed at least eight patrons being served food and drink at multiple tables inside the restaurant in flagrant violation of the Governor's Executive Order 202.3, which has restricted service inside in New York City since March 16, 2020.

"Union Grounds" at 270 Smith Street in Brooklyn, on July 29, 2020

On July 24th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed a crowd drinking directly outside the premises without food, including twelve patrons standing and drinking without food. In addition, the owner, a bartender and a member of the waitstaff were observed without facial coverings.

"Ladies Sports Bar" at 170-12 Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, on July 29, 2020

On July 27th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed eight patrons consuming alcohol inside the premises, in addition to an employee without a facial covering, both in clear violation of the Governor's Executive Orders.

"Parq" at 4001 East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx, on July 29, 2020

On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed forty to fifty patrons consuming alcohol and smoking hookah on the sidewalk and street directly in front of the premises in a nightclub-like-atmosphere, including approximately twenty patrons without facial coverings.

"Grill on the Hill" at 1624 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan, on July 29, 2020

On July 27th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed patrons at two separate tables outside the premises consuming alcohol without food, in addition to two patrons standing at the bar inside the premises.

"Regular Visitors" at 149 Smith Street in Brooklyn, on July 29, 2020

On July 24th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately twenty patrons drinking alcohol directly outside the premises without food.

"El Otro Rollo" at 79-05 Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, on July 28, 2020

On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed twenty patrons drinking inside the bar, two employees serving patrons without facial coverings, and eight patrons standing and drinking with no food present at the restaurant.

"Gossip" at 733 9th Avenue in Manhattan, on July 28, 2020

On July 27th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed twelve patrons congregating, lingering and consuming alcohol on the sidewalk in front of the premises well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service, with the owner and several patrons not wearing facial coverings. Gossip is a repeat offender, with two previous charges in early July for violations of the Governor's Executive Orders.

"Atlantis" at 93-10 Woodhaven Boulevard in Jamaica, on July 28, 2020

Atlantis is a persistent violator of the Governor's Executive Orders, with SLA investigators finding patrons ignoring social distancing guidelines and standing and drinking in front of the premises on five separate occasions between July 1st and July 16th.

"El Abuelo Gozon" at 79-03 Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, on July 28, 2020

On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed twenty patrons standing and sitting while consuming alcohol in front of the premises on the sidewalk well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service. There were multiple employees not wearing facial coverings, including the manager and two employees at the entrance. At the time of the visit there were two patrons seated inside at the bar consuming alcohol without food.

"El Palo Bar" at 38-12 104th Street in Corona, on July 28, 2020

On July 18th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed thirty patrons drinking outside the restaurant, most without facial coverings, well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service. The restaurant is a repeat offender of the Governor's Executive Orders, with charges pending charges for violations on four separate occasions between June 21st and July 1st.

"Rancho" at 105-13 Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill, on July 28, 2020

On July 27th investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed a total of eight patrons inside the bar drinking, in direct violation of the Governor's Executive Orders, with two patrons without facial coverings being served by a bartender without a facial covering.

The emergency suspensions were ordered by Chairman Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan and Commissioner Greeley Ford at a special meeting of the Full Board on July 28th and a regular meeting of the Full Board on July 29th, conducted by a digitally recorded video under social distancing guidelines.

After state investigators observe violations, formal charges are then filed and fines may be issued. In egregious cases, including when the SLA finds the continued operation of a licensed business threatens public health and safety, emergency Summary Suspensions are imposed. Suspension orders are served immediately and remain in effect indefinitely, with the maximum penalty including the permanent revocation of the license and fines of up to $10,000 per violation. Licensees subject to an emergency suspension are entitled to an expedited hearing before a SLA Administrative Law Judge.