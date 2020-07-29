Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,768 in the last 365 days.

St. Thomas University now offering Fashion Merchandising courses

Ashlee Rzyczycki will lead the fashion merchandising program at St. Thomas University in Miami.

Ashlee Rzyczycki will lead the fashion merchandising program at St. Thomas University in Miami.

St. Thomas University in Miami, Fla. will offer fashion merchandising courses in Fall 2020 with the goal of launching a fashion merchandising major in 2021.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Thomas University (STU) will offer courses in fashion merchandising this fall through its Gus Machado College of Business, with plans of launching a bachelor’s degree program in fashion merchandising next year. University officials said that its location in South Florida drove the decision to launch the program. Several retailers are headquartered in South Florida, including Perry Ellis International, Intradeco, Eberjey, Chewy, UA Brands, Vertical Textiles, and Docril Fabrics.

“Every new program we add at St. Thomas University is going to be in direct response to the needs of the community,” STU President David A. Armstrong, J.D., said. “We know that employers in South Florida currently have hundreds of positions open that could be filled by fashion merchandising graduates, and the job market for retail buyers is projected to grow nearly 10 percent over the next 5 years.”

Ashlee Rzyczycki will lead the fashion merchandising program for St. Thomas University. Rzyczycki previously served as a professor in fashion merchandising at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Penn. and has also taught fashion merchandising at The Ohio State University and University of Kentucky. She earned a B.A. in fashion merchandising from Mercyhurst University and a M.A. in clothing, textiles and interiors from University of Akron.

“There is strong demand from students for this program, and strong demand from employers for its graduates,” Rzyczycki said. “Miami is becoming a well-recognized fashion mecca not only in the United States but also in a global context. Miami is host to a large variety of fashion events, including Miami Fashion Week, Miami Swim Week, Apparel Textile Sourcing (ATS), and various apparel and textile trade shows. These events provide an abundance of experiential learning opportunities, including internships, which can be integrated into the course curriculum. ”

The program is currently pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. For more information, contact Ashlee Rzyczycki at ARzyczycki@stu.edu.

Mark Apple
St. Thomas University
+1 317-519-8592
email us here

You just read:

St. Thomas University now offering Fashion Merchandising courses

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.