DEM Announces Availability of Grant Funds to Install Hospital Ambulance Idle Reduction Equipment

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that a grant is available to assist a local hospital to protect human health by reducing harmful emissions and noise pollution from idling ambulances and emergency vehicles. Funding for the grant is provided from the Volkswagen Emissions Settlement through the Office of the Rhode Island Attorney General.

Hospitals in the Providence metro area are eligible to apply for up to $17,500 in funding through the Hospital Idle Reduction Grant Program to purchase and install ambulance idle reduction equipment including full-service, freestanding docking stations that provide stationary power for onboard batteries and medical equipment and HVAC to regulate the power inside the cab. Grants also may be used for electrical upgrades and maintenance to provide adequate power to the idle reduction docking station; permitting and design; signage and striping to indicate that idle reduction equipment is present; protective devices; and shipping and freight.

Idle reduction equipment allows ambulance operators to use electricity for onboard equipment such as refrigerators while the vehicle is turned off and to save fuel while the ambulance is idling to provide heat or air conditioning and keep medical equipment running.

For more information or to download an application, click here.

Applications will be assessed on a competitive basis and should be emailed to owen.jackson@dem.ri.gov or mailed to his attention in DEM's Office of Air Resources, 235 Promenade Street, Providence, RI 02908. All applications are due by 4 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020. For questions or more information about the grant opportunity, contact Owen Jackson by email or at 401-222-2808 ext. 7013.