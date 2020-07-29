Connor Brostek, the CEO of Sew It Online, is getting millennials into sewing with his online sewing community
A global sew-a thon is engaging youngsters into sewing and supporting healthcare workers in need of masks.LAS VEGAS , NEVADA, USA, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connor Brostek, CEO of Sew It Online, is happy to inspire and challenge young people into learning the skill of sewing through The Million Mask Challenge that is providing masks for healthcare workers and others in need of a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The man behind the fast-growing online-sewing community, has developed a challenge that is popularizing this old creative technique and engaging many young people into a great humanitarian cause.
The idea about the project was born after a call that Brostek received from local facilities who were desperate for more masks during the pandemic.
This is how the The Million Mask Challenge was created. It became a global sew-a-thon that engages people from all around the globe and teaches them the art of taking care for each other. Brostek teaches the art of sewing masks for everybody who is on the front lines during these challenging times we live in.
Although only 100,000 masks were requested from Brostek; to date, the online sewing community has donated over 2 million masks to hospitals, nursing homes, and medical clinics.
A very captivating fact about this sewing community is the engagement of millennials as the main driving force of this challenge. Sew-it-online is all about community and education, so Brostek is happy to pass this old form of art to the young people out there.
To make it as easy as possible and as fun as possible, free mask patterns can be found easily on their website along with a helpful video tutorial. A FAQ section on the website also offers answers to common questions about the project. In addition, there are other free patterns, one for a cloth hand protector and another one for a scrub cap.
Everybody is welcome to join the project and sign in for the challenge. Contributing to the end of this pandemic has brought many people together and developed an even stronger sense of belonging and fate in the human race.
“If you share the same love of sewing, join us. We need to continue to sew together and make an impact on the world.”
About Sew It Online:
Connor Brostek is the CEO of Sew It Online, a virtual sewing community for all levels of sewing enthusiasts. People are welcome to join his Million Mask sewing challenge to support healthcare workers and those in need here: https://sewitonline.com/
