Minn.: Threat against judge not protected by attorney-client privilege, 8th Circuit rules

ABA Journal

A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of a man for threatening a federal judge in a phone call with his lawyers.

The St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of Robert Ivers in a July 23 opinion. The court said the threat was not protected by attorney-client privilege. Law360 has coverage.

Ivers was convicted in September 2018 for making this statement to his lawyers: “You don’t know the 50 different ways I planned to kill her.”

