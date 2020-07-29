Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Renters Enjoy Luxurious Living in Up-and-Coming Philadelphia Neighborhoods

Renters in the Greater Philadelphia area have found apartment homes full of modern luxury and amenities in the bustling Manayunk and Roxborough neighborhoods.

ManayunkApartments.com opened several apartment buildings around the popular neighborhoods of Philadelphia that offer the best in stylish aesthetics, lavish amenities, and modern appliances. Their options for renters around Manayunk and Roxborough include:
1. The Flats on Pechin - European-style in a 21st-century building
2. Terrace Lofts - Modern living in the heart of Manayunk
3. Umbria Commons - Industrial, loft-style living

Living in Manayunk

Manayunk has become the ideal spot for young professionals, students, physicians, nurses, and families hoping for a walkable, vibrant neighborhood with access to the best of Philadelphia. It is situated between Center City Philadelphia and the western suburbs and offers a city atmosphere, charming Main Street, and more at a fraction of the cost.

Living in Roxborough

Roxborough is also a popular neighborhood for families and working professionals thanks to access to quality schools, established religious institutions, creative small businesses, and active civic organizations. It offers convenient access to downtown Philadelphia as well as exciting recreation just outside of the city.

Amenities Renters Enjoy in these Apartment Homes

Individuals, couples, and families are looking for an affordable place to live in these up-and-coming neighborhoods that still offer luxurious amenities and modern styling. The ManayunkApartments.com buildings come in various floor plans to suit renter’s preferences. Some highlighted amenities available in these apartments that have attracted renters from the area include the following:
● Anderson Windows
● Stainless Steel Appliances
● Quartz Countertops
● In-Unit Laundry
● Walk-In Closets
● On-Site Parking (Covered Parking Available)
● Eco-Friendly Nest Thermostats
● Grohe Bath Fixtures
● LED Lighting
● Outdoor Living Spaces (Balconies for every apartment)
● Rain Shower Heads
● Glass Shower Enclosures

Any potential residents can browse the gallery of units offered on apartment buildings that are currently leasing or set up a tour online.

Virtual Tours Available

Renters have even taken advantage of virtual tours to browse these popular apartment buildings without having to leave home. This is especially helpful for those moving from out of town and those that are hesitant due to health or safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

So many renters around Philadelphia have found their perfect space at the ManayunkApartments.com buildings around Manayunk. If you are interested in living in an affordable, modern unit close to the best shopping, dining, fitness studios, walking trails, and transportation, call their team to learn more.

Contact ManayunkApartments.com
Joanna Kirkpatrick
SevenOneManagement@gmail.com

267-800-5443

About ManayunkApartments.com

ManayunkApartments.com was established to help people find luxury apartments for rent in the Manayunk and Roxborough neighborhoods of Philadelphia. Each building offers a unique aesthetic and plenty of amenities to offer the best of PA living. Renters have the choice between three apartment buildings near the best of these budding neighborhoods. The Flats on Pechin has served renters with a higher quality of living since 2018, Terrace Lofts began leasing in June of 2020, and their third building is set to open for leasing next year.

Joanna Kirkpatrick
Manayunk Apartments
+1 267-800-5443
email us here

