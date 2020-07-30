What a remarkable Impact the Copernicus Trade without Travel Initiative has had for Exporters Worldwide
How to continue to develop new customers in additional export markets or support existing customers overseas with this great new service from Copernicus
Thanks to the Copernicus Trade without Travel service our export sales rebounded to pre-Covid-19 levels, and now beyond as we enter new territories. Great team to work with, positive and enthusiastic”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right now, today, we have an unprecedented global health crisis, but trade is essential to save lives and livelihoods; The most recent estimates in the June 10 OECD Economic Outlook suggest an unprecedented collapse in the first half of 2020 – an almost 13% decline in global GDP. New ideas and initiatives are needed to keep trade flowing.
— Manuel Silva, Export Director, Amida S.A.
Keeping trade flowing requires co-operation and trust, which is where the Copernicus Trade without Travel initiative has come into its own to support businesses reliant on existing or potential exports to survive.
“9/11 changed travel completely with added security checks and longer check-in times. The impact of COVID-19 on air travel will be even more far-reaching,” says airline consultant Shashank Nigam, CEO and founder of SimpliFlying, in a blog post.
How much hassle will people tolerate going through airports or potential quarantine, or will they avoid flying altogether? In the foreseeable future exhibitions, trade shows, Trade Missions and conferences may fall by the wayside, already many have gone “virtual”. Who will be prepared to take the risk?
Having won your new customer, appointed your new distributor or entered into an exciting new international partnership how are you now going to maximise the return on the investment that you have already made in creating this exciting new opportunity.
Trade without Travel affords exporters a solution to the travel dilemma. For any business with export customers or ambitions to grow internationally these are extremely difficult times. However now there is a flexible, cost effective solution that is easy to implement and which delivers results. Local support and sales efforts, in the local language and local culture working under your Brand.
Elements of the international business development service are tailored to meet the requirements of each individual client who selects the degree of support that is appropriate. As a client you pay for the services you need - and no more, the benefits are clear:-
• Local office and phone number answered in your business name
• Local linguistic and cultural business acumen
• Short lead time - the recruitment process & people due diligence has already been taken care of
• Your distributors or end user clients feel valued by your investment
• Able to communicate with you in written and spoken business English or language of choice
• Reporting to your office, creating and implementing action plans that deliver results
• Your representative, on behalf of your company, servicing your accounts locally
• Across Europe, Africa, The Middle East, USA, parts of Asia, South America and down to Australia
• Experienced and knowledgeable business development consultants
• Your representatives, on behalf of your company, servicing your customers with an in-market presence
Flexible and cost effective – an export sales solution to today’s challenges
• 2 to 10 days/month representation
• Trained by you in your products
• Using your company documentation and procedures
• Reports/action plan weekly or after every client contact
• Fixed cost plus any required travel/out of pocket expenses to pre-budgeted agreements
• Minimum 3 month contract with 1 month notice
• No recruitment costs
• Pay only for the time/days you require
• No "hidden extras"
• Your outsourced resource creating B2B opportunities
• You retain control of the client
• You can make the virtual sales presentations with our local/linguistic help
• You invoice the sales and reap the profits
For more information contact enquiries@copernicus-consulting.com with Trade without Travel in the subject line
Steve McGlasson
Copernicus International Consulting Ltd
+44 161 262 1990
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
How to increase your export sales despite the negative impact of covid-19