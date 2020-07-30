What a remarkable Impact the Copernicus Trade without Travel Initiative has had for Exporters Worldwide

About

Founded in 1999 Copernicus International Consulting Ltd has expanded into 42 countries, and by 2025 will be in 12 more. Our business philosophy is set out in our “Copernicus Commitments”, and is quite simple. If our clients succeed, we succeed. Here, today, as the global pandemic continues to impact businesses around the world, Copernicus has been able to adapt and innovate to continue to support our clients business development and business retention efforts in multiple markets. Our services have evolved to match the long term strategic requirements of our ambitious client base. The ability to provide high quality professional services at an affordable cost, that delivers a rapid return on investment has resulted in a 98.2% customer satisfaction rating* in 2019 Our clients include USD$Billion corporations, family businesses, Chambers of Commerce, government and trade organisations who all have one thing in common. The desire to grow their international trade business and increase their profits. If you have a great product or service to sell, we can open up a whole new world of opportunities for you and your business. Working in close cooperation with your team, our in-country consultants will identify and contact prospective customers and introduce your offer to the relevant decision makers. Trade without Travel 2020 – Distributor and Customer Introduction and/or sales support Service Our market entry specialists search the target market to match potential buyers with the products or services our clients are looking to supply. A logical step by step process that takes your brief, your ambitions, and helps to turn them in to reality. We contact and introduce you business to potential customers which means:- No travel costs until a deal is there to be done. No time out of your core business on speculative trips. No missed opportunities due to lack of resources, internal capabilities or skill set.

