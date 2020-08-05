The Methanol Institute is pleased to welcome Advanced Chemical Technologies Inc. (AChT) as our newest member
AChT's innovative approach to low carbon methanol production offers a pathway to sustainable fuels and chemicals, and we are happy to welcome them to MI.”MD, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome another innovative company to the Association's membership roster. Advanced Chemical Technologies Inc. (AChT) has developed a major clean industry infrastructure project. Through AChT's patents, the project brings together an innovative combination of commercially proven technologies – hydrogen and oxygen production (electrolysis), carbon capture and utilization and low carbon methanol (LCM) production.
— Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute
The project includes a world-leading 663-megawatt (MW) hydrogen plant, 2,803 metric tonne per day (MTPD) industrial CO2 capture plant and a 5000 MTPD low carbon methanol plant. AChT’s project will deliver large scale reductions of industrial CO2 emission and provide a low carbon base chemical that will in turn reduce the carbon intensity of derivative products including transportation and other fuels.
Dr. Doug Beynon, President and CEO of AChT, says that "AChT Is pleased to join the Methanol Institute (MI) and looks forward to participating in MI's committees to further MI's objectives of promoting the growth of the global methanol industry by furthering methanol as an essential chemical commodity and an emerging source of clean and renewable energy."
