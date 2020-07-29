Arbor Assays develops new serology tests to detect COVID-19 antibodies
Arbor Assays announces commercial release of new DetectX® SARS-CoV-2 IgG ELISA test to detect antibodies in people exposed to SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arbor Assays develops new serology tests to detect COVID-19 antibodies.
Arbor Assays today announced the commercial release of its new DetectX® SARS-CoV-2 IgG ELISA test to detect antibodies in people who have been exposed to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that causes COVID-19. Serological tests are urgently needed to trace the path of infection, understand individuals’ antibody responses to the virus, and identify people potentially immune to re-infection. Antibody testing is critical in identifying people who have antibodies to the virus, especially those who may have been infected but did not display symptoms. The detection of these antibodies could help indicate if a person has gained immunity against the virus, and inform treatment decisions.
Russell Hart, CSO Arbor Assays: “Arbor Assays is committed to supporting the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The antibody test is an important next step in the fight against COVID-19, and the new SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests are key requirements to overcoming this pandemic”.
The DetectX® SARS-CoV-2 IgG immunoassays are open platform, simple and convenient ELISA format. Human serum samples are analyzed to detect antibodies and determine the body’s immune reaction to SARS-CoV-2. The test may be used in epidemiological research to help better understand the spread of the disease. Research and reference laboratories can run the test using spectrophotometric plate readers widely available in laboratories around the world.
About SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus).
Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. The novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is a new strain not previously been identified in humans. Signs of infection include respiratory symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, and fever. In more severe cases, pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and death can occur.
About The DetectX® SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibody ELISA kits.
DetectX® SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibody ELISA kits are immunoassays for the in vitro detection of antibodies (IgG) to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in human serum. The assays can be processed manually or on automated immunoassay or robotic platforms.
This device has not been FDA cleared or approved. This device has been authorized by FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories. This device has been authorized only for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies, not for any other viruses or pathogens. This device is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 USC § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.
About Arbor Assays.
Arbor Assays is an immunoassay supplier focused on advancing science to improve the lives of people and wildlife. Arbor Assays provides accurate and reproducable ELISA kits that are highly cited in peer-reviewed journal articles, and backed by World-Class Technical Support. Arbor Assays continues to search for better ways to measure clinically important biomarkers of health and disease, and make a sustainable contribution to society.
