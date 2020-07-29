Viadux - Redefining Central Manchester
Developer Salboy is predicting strong demand when it launches the 40-storey residential tower at Viadux for sale next month.MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Developer Salboy is predicting strong demand when it launches the 40-storey residential tower at Viadux for sale next month.
Despite the impacts of Covid-19 Salboy director Simon Ismail says inquiries for off-plan investments continue to be buoyant with interest from within the UK as well as overseas.
Revealing new images of the project, which promises living spaces to surpass anything else in the city centre, he said: “Viadux will be Manchester’s premier address, in the heart of the city, close to the historic Civic Quarter and with great transport connections.
“The demand for ultra-high quality living in the best city centre locations continues, and for so many reasons Manchester continues to be the choice within the UK for both investors and people buying to live.
“Rural properties may be back on the agenda but we are seeing the opposite. People are still wanting to buy and live in Manchester and be part of the city’s growth and success.
“This is a long -term investment in Manchester and from the level of inquiries we know many people are very confident in what Manchester will look like in four years’ time.
The first phase release will see one and two bedroom apartments and penthouses with off-plan sales handled directly by Salboy’s in-house sales team
Situated next to Manchester Central Convention Centre the residential tower at Viadux will offer generous living spaces, luxurious finishes and state of the art technology
It will be surrounded by high quality landscaping and private gardens and residents will enjoy a range of exceptional lifestyle amenities including a fully equipped gym, separate yoga studio and cinema with tiered seating.
There are also plans to expand the amenity offering into the Grade II viaducts offering unique spaces to relax and socialise alongside new independent retail and coffee shops on adjacent to the main entrance on Great Bridgewater Street.
Prices for a one-bedroom 546 sq ft apartment start at £265,000 with two bedrooms available for £350,000.
The first phase of units will be launched on 8th August 2020.
Construction is scheduled to take 4 years and Salboy’s construction partner Domis, is already on site undertaking preparatory works alongside an archaeological dig.
Simon added: “The process is simple and buyers will be dealing with Salboy all the way through. Working alongside Domis we have a strong track record of delivering high quality residential projects on time and on budget and our pledge at Viadux is to create world class homes for people to enjoy working and living in the city.”
Last month a planning application for £1m of landscaping and access was submitted to Manchester City Council which will see a new glass lift and staircase directly linking to the nearby Deansgate-Castlefield Metrolink stop.
