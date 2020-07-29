Injured Hiker Carried off Dickey Mountain

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Josiah Towne 603-271-3361 July 29, 2020

Thornton, NH – On Tuesday, July 28, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker on the Welch-Dickey Trail in Thornton. Katherine Markle, 57, of Worcester, PA, was descending when she sustained a non-life-threatening lower leg injury. Personnel from Campton-Thornton Fire Department, Waterville Valley Public Safety and a Conservation Officer carried Markle to a waiting ambulance, arriving at the trailhead at 2:48 p.m.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to always be prepared and plan for the unexpected. Before your next adventure, visit hikesafe.com.