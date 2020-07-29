Injured Hiker Rescued from Watson Path

CONTACT: Lieutenant Mark Ober 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 July 29, 2020

Low and Burbank’s Grant, NH – Rescue personnel from NH Fish and Game and Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR) responded to a call of an injured hiker on Watson Path in Low and Burbank’s Grant on Tuesday. The initial 911 call came in at approximately 10:45 a.m. and reported that a 26-year-old female hiker had suffered a lower leg injury while descending from the summit of Mt. Madison and was unable to bear any weight on that leg. Ten members from AVSAR and six Conservation Officers responded to the call.

Rescuers made contact with the victim, identified as Giana Denisi of Boston, MA, and her three hiking companions at approximately 1:48 p.m. on the Watson Path about 200 yards from the junction of the Valley Way Trail. Denisi’s companions had worked since the initial 911 call carrying her down the trail, small sections at a time for over ½ a mile until they were met by the rescue crew. At 2:20 p.m., Denisi was secured in a litter and carried out approximately 2.5 miles to the Appalachia parking lot arriving just before 5:00 p.m.

Denisi was taken by her companions to a hospital for further assessment of her injuries.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For more information on safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear please visit www.hikesafe.com.