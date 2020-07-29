SkillSurvey Expands Reach from Pre- to Post-Hire for Insights to Improve Onboarding and Boost Employee Engagement
SkillSurvey Post-HireTM automates feedback collection throughout the employee lifecycle to support diverse workforces and changing environmentsBERWYN, PA, US, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkillSurvey, the leading provider of cloud-based reference-checking, sourcing and career readiness solutions announced the launch of SkillSurvey Post-HireTM to help organizations gain critical insights at every stage of the employee lifecycle and improve employee engagement and retention. By automating confidential feedback collected from both employees and their managers, organizations can quickly gain actionable insights to improve their hiring and onboarding processes and ensure engagement and productivity.
Ensuring that employees get off to a great start and remain engaged on the job can help organizations outperform their peers. Studies show that 40 percent of turnover occurs during the first year and Gallup estimates that overall, turnover costs organizations an estimated trillion dollars. Their research estimates the cost of an actively disengaged employee to be 34 percent of their salary when you account for absenteeism, and lost productivity and profitability.
Now, with the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the growing demand for remote work environments, SkillSurvey Post-Hire provides more ways for employers to collect early and ongoing feedback and use that data to pinpoint exactly where they need to make improvements.
“Knowledge about your employee’s experience is a must especially during COVID-19, when onsite jobs are more difficult and remote work eliminates physical, in-person interaction. SkillSurvey has validated that our online reference checking solution reduces turnover and we now have applied our science and technology to help employers gain more predictive insights post-hire,” said Ray Bixler President and CEO of SkillSurvey. “Our automated surveys enable you to zero in and identify strengths and opportunities of your people and key processes.”
“The ability to consolidate recruiting, onboarding, engagement and exit interview data all in one platform adds a critical advantage over managing data in separate systems,” said Steve Heister, SkillSurvey’s Chief Product Officer. “SkillSurvey provides organizations with the confidence that they are supporting compliance with industry-leading surveys that are valid and scientifically developed.”
SkillSurvey Post-Hire provides a seamless way to deliver insights back to your business. Best practice surveys are created by SkillSurvey’s I/O psychology team, to eliminate guess work on what survey questions organizations should ask. Organizations can also configure surveys and timelines to match their own processes. Once survey feedback is available, responses are aggregated and populated in an analytics dashboard, so that organizations can start to hone in on strengths and areas that need improvement, and act on this information to improve engagement and productivity.
This means that all data and insights gathered on your people and key processes are transparent and contained in one place, so that you don’t have multiple, disparate systems or vendors storing your data in various locations.
Organizations can gain critical, candid feedback for improvement on:
-Recruiting and hiring: Evaluate candidate experience and hiring manager satisfaction to identify strengths and suggested improvements in your recruiting and hiring processes.
-Onboarding: Measure onboarding consistency and effectiveness and whether employees feel confident and equipped to successfully start their new roles.
-First + year of employment: Monitor ongoing employee engagement and job satisfaction and correlate with manager feedback on job fit and productivity
-Employee exit: Analyze your employee exit data alongside real-time insight on job satisfaction, view data trends over time, and pinpoint challenges or areas of opportunity.
For more information visit www.skillsurvey.com/post-hire
