Porsche Digital opens office in Spain Expansion of the international innovation network

Barcelona . With a new office in Barcelona, the digital subsidiary of Porsche AG is expanding its international network for the development of digital business models. The focus will be on the continuous expansion, development, and implementation of existing as well as new online customer services and high-tech solutions in the automotive sector.

The location in Barcelona is jointly operated by Porsche Digital together with the SEAT subsidiary SEAT:CODE. The teams of both companies consist of product managers, software developers, technology experts and UX designers. In the future, they will develop and implement digital projects in close cooperation.

"We are very pleased to expand our international network together with SEAT:CODE", says Stefan Zerweck, Chief Operating Officer of Porsche Digital. "Our goal is to strategically and pro-actively exploit the opportunities of digitalisation for Porsche . Therefore, the development and expansion of a global innovation ecosystem are essential. In Barcelona, we see a great opportunity to attract more talent to our organisation."

Barcelona is one of the largest innovation hotspots in Europe and is renowned for its exceptional technology and developer landscape. The location of Porsche Digital and SEAT:CODE is planned to be significantly expanded in the coming years. By the end of 2020, around 30 employees are expected to work in the city centre.

Sebastian Grams, Chief Information Officer of Seat and member of the Board of Directors of SEAT:CODE, points out that “SEAT:CODE is our ‘digital machine’ for creating digital products and solutions for SEAT and for the Volkswagen Group. Working together with Porsche Digital will enable us to share knowledge, collaboration and coworking.”

About 160 employees work at seven locations worldwide Porsche Digital is the technological and digital forge of the Zuffenhausen-based sports car manufacturer. Its central task is to find and scale new digital business models and optimise existing products. To this end, the entirely owned subsidiary of Porsche AG develops digital products and services, designs technologically excellent industry solutions and is a driving catalyst for the digital ecosystem.

Including the new office in Barcelona, three locations in Europe and four further offices in Israel, China and the USA form the global innovation network of Porsche Digital. The digital development centres are in Ludwigsburg, Berlin, Tel Aviv, Shanghai, Atlanta, and Silicon Valley. In July 2020, Porsche Digital will relocate its Silicon Valley office from San José directly to the heart of the region in Palo Alto.

7/29/2020