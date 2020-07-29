Black Filmmaker Releases TV Series Finale for Romantic Dramedy Bubbly Brown Sugar During Quarantine
Award-winning web series, Bubbly Brown Sugar, wraps up its first season with a mind-blowing finale slated for release this Thursday, July 30th.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning web series, Bubbly Brown Sugar, wraps up its first season with a mind-blowing finale slated for release this week. The season finale for Bubbly Brown Sugar is scheduled for Thursday July 30, 2020 at 8 PM EST with a virtual ZOOM after party with the cast and crew immediately after the show. The entire season of the series is streaming on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/soulkissesproductions
The nine-part series revolves around two soul mates that are being led to each other by some inexplicable magic that allows them to meet while they sleep. The show follows two soulmates, Jewel (Tamala Baldwin) and Caleb (Rich Lowe), as they begin their journey to finding each other – starting in their dreams. Every night they meet each other for an intense rendezvous and wake up the following morning longing to see one another once more. While Jewel is trying to manifest love in the real world, her mind constantly preoccupied with thoughts of him, Caleb is more confused than anything just wanting a good night’s sleep or maybe some answers.
Bubbly Brown Sugar transcends everything involving, black love, romance, and finding one’s soulmate. “I wanted to tell a modern fairy tale about a beautiful young woman and her one true love,” says series Writer, Creator and Executive Producer, Tamala Baldwin. “I never could have imagined that our series would be streaming at the same time as the black lives matter movement and a global pandemic. Our show is a perfect escape from everything happening in our reality.”
The buzz surrounding the show grew when the series hit the film festival circuit, where the project took home several accolades. In just a matter of months, Bubbly Brown Sugar won awards for BEST SERIES at such festivals including the Newark International Film Festival, BEST SERIES at the Black Film Festival, BEST SERIES at the S.I.T.A. Awards, and are Semi-Finalists for BEST WEB SERIES at the First Glance Philadelphia Film Festival. Both series lead actors have taken awards for BEST ACTOR at the Austin Revolution Film Festival and BEST ACTRESS at the S.I.T.A. Awards.
Bubbly Brown Sugar is a romantic odyssey that is a much welcome rebuttal to the stereotypical and negative images of Black and Brown people in media. It is a sorely needed balm, especially given the very uncertain times we are living in. Audiences can watch the series premiere exclusively on YouTube at 8PM on the Bubbly Brown Sugar channel this Thursday, July 30, 2020 on YouTube.
