The International Monetary Fund is launching new series called The Exchange: Conversations for a Better Future . A ‘Crisis Like No Other’ --our first conversation-- will a look at the impact of the pandemic on inequality, rising debt levels in emerging markets and low-income countries, and how countries can lay the groundwork for a more resilient economy.

Join IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on a one-on-one conversation with Eurasia Group’s President and Founder Ian Bremmer and moderated by Foreign Policy's Managing Editor Ravi Agrawal on July 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm EDT.