US 82 Traffic Signals

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that the traffic signals at the intersection of US 82 and State Highway 121 in Bonham, Texas, in Fannin County will be activated Aug. 4, weather permitting.

The new traffic signals/lights will affect motorists traveling on State Highway 121, and the US 82 frontage roads at this intersection. The signal lights replace flashing beacons that are currently in place, officials said.

The new traffic signals are part of the road construction project in Fannin County that upgrades US 82 from two lanes to a four-lane highway with depressed median, from one-half mile west of State Highway 121 in Bonham eastward to approximately six-tenths of mile east of State Highway 56 in Honey Grove, Texas.

Those who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems; especially while this road construction project is underway.