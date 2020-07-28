- Third Statewide Virtual Job Fair July 30

SALT LAKE CITY (July 28, 2020) – The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual job fair July 30. The event is completely online and is free for anyone interested in finding a new job.

This is the third such event that has been held since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 90 employers plan to attend with more than 1,000 jobs available, from retail to health care to manufacturing to tech.

For this job fair, people can participate from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the user can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews or even make job offers on the spot.

The timing of the virtual job fair could be important for Utahns who are currently receiving unemployment benefits, as the additional weekly $600 federal benefit ended last week.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday, July 30, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov. The department is also offering an online workshop the day before to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.

###