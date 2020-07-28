Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US 82 Virtual Public Meeting

PARIS – The Texas Department of Transportation will host an online virtual public meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 13 to gather public input on proposed improvements for US 82 from the intersection of BU 82 and State Highway 37 to FM 412 in Clarksville, Texas.

A pre-recorded audio and video presentation will cover several improvements proposed for this portion of US 82 in Red River County. The purposed of this proposed project is to improve safety, mobility and regional connectivity, manage congestion and address roadway deficiencies. After the online presentation, residents can provide comments and input that will help TxDOT improve this important roadway.

The pre-recorded presentation will explain the proposed improvements and includes maps of the project location and design. Proposed improvements consist of widening US 82 from a two-lane undivided highway to a four-lane divided rural highway. Other proposed improvements include reconstruction of interchanges, ramps and bridges, as well as sidewalk, trail and drainage upgrades.

An interactive online survey will be available for the public to provide comments and feedback. The presentation will remain available online through the comment period deadline of Aug. 28, 2020, TxDOT officials said.

To view the pre-recorded presentation, go to TxDOT and click on Inside TxDOT. Then click on Get Involved, followed by Hearings-Meetings.

Comments can also be written and mailed to: Duane Good P.E., TxDOT Paris District Office, 1365 N. Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. Comments may also be sent via email.

Special communication or accommodation needs for the virtual meeting, such as the need for an interpreter, can be arranged by contacting the district office at (903) 737-9300 by Aug. 11, 2020.

TxDOT’s Paris District includes Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hunt, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains and Red River counties.

