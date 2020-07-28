Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,279 in the last 365 days.

PSD Launches Line Extension Customer Assistance Program

The Vermont Department of Public Service announces the release of the Line Extension Consumer Assistance Program (“LECAP”). LECAP provides up to $3,000 in assistance to consumers who seek to extend telecommunications lines to their homes. Hundreds of Vermonters without 25/3 Mbps broadband service live just beyond the reach of current cable and other Internet Service Providers’ networks.  This program was enacted into Vermont law in response to the COVID-19 Emergency to help Vermonters access broadband.  Broadband (high-speed Internet service) has become a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for students, patients, and teleworkers such as teachers and medical personnel. Vermonters interested in applying for a line extension are encouraged to visit the Department of Public Service’s Line Extension Customer Assistance Program webpage or by calling the  Department at 1-800-622-4496. 

 

You just read:

PSD Launches Line Extension Customer Assistance Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.