Renowned Regional Chefs Support #EatOregonSeafood Initiative

SALEM, Ore.—The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA), the Oregon seafood industry, and Oregon Sea Grant have enlisted the help of about two dozen of the region’s top chefs to share recipes, photos, and videos on social media for at-home seafood preparation as a way to support fishing families and coastal communities affected by COVID-19. This summer project is part of the #EatOregonSeafood initiative, which launched in June. Restaurant closures worldwide and the resulting drop in commercial demand decreased Oregon’s seafood sales beginning in March. The initiative is an effort to preserve Oregon’s celebrated seafood industry, which continuously delivers fresh, locally caught seafood. “It’s truly remarkable how so many of our local and regional chefs have stepped up to support the #EatOregonSeafood initiative,” said David Lane, Agricultural Development and Marketing Manager for the ODA. “Not only does their work support local fishing families, it’s a way to celebrate Oregon’s fishing culture and the sustainable fish and seafood we are so fortunate to have.” From June through August, recipes and tips to make seafood at home will be shared on social media and atwww.EatOregonSeafood.org. Recipes will feature Dungeness crab, albacore tuna, Pacific salmon, Oregon pink shrimp, Dover sole, petrale sole, sablefish (black cod), and Oregon rockfish. Local chefs have contributed recipes including a rockfish puttanesca from Chef Lisa Schroeder of Mother’s Bistro; an albacore tuna conserva salad from Chef Cathy Whims of Nostrana; and cedar-planked salmon from Chef Gabriel Rucker of Le Pigeon and Canard. Participating Oregon and Washington chefs include: · Eric Bartle, Abbey Road Farm · Philippe Boulot, Multnomah Athletic Club · Ryley Eckersley, Quaintrelle · Tom Douglas, Seattle Kitchen · Gregory Gourdet · Jeff Graham, Fort George Brewery · Mona Johnson and Jaret Foster, Tournant · Trevor Rivera, Marché/Le Bar · Bob Neroni, EVOO · Vitaly Paley, Headwaters, Imperial and Paley’s Place · Ryan Roadhouse, Nodoguro and Tonari · Gabriel Rucker, Le Pigeon and Canard · Lisa Schroeder, Mother’s Bistro · Cathy Whims, Nostrana · Leif Benson