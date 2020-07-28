THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JULY 29, 2020

H.Res. ___– Rule Providing for Consideration of H.R. 7617– Defense, Commerce, Justice, Science, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2021 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations)
Complete Consideration of H.R. 7027– Child Care Is Essential Act (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations/Education and Labor)
Complete Consideration of H.R. 7327 – Child Care for Economic Recovery Act (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations/Ways and Means)
Suspensions (2 bills)
H.R. 4686– Sami’s Law, as amended (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
H.R. 7575 – Water Resources Development Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
