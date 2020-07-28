Turner Issues Statement on Police Reform Legislation

Trenton – Senator Shirley Turner issued the following statement in support of the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee advancing a series of police reform bills, including three bills she sponsored:

“As we have seen over the last two months of sustained protests, the time for change is now. When law enforcement officers hold implicit biases or lack cultural diversity training, it is not only detrimental to the effectiveness of their service but too often it is deadly. By increasing the diversity of our police force, and requiring implicit bias and cultural competency training, we can lay a foundation for more equitable policing in New Jersey. While there is still much more work to be done, the bills advanced from the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee today was a meaningful first step towards long term cultural shifts in how we improve policing.”

The following bills, sponsored by Senator Turner, passed the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee today: