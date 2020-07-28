For Immediate Release: July 6, 2017 Contact: 518-486-9846 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York State Athletic Commission to Meet on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) will meet on Tuesday, July 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the New York Department of State offices at 123 William Street in New York City to discuss a variety of issues pertinent to the Commission. The public has the right to attend the meeting.

The meeting will be available for later viewing at http://www.youtube.com/user/nysdosvideos.

