New York State Athletic Commission to Meet on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

For Immediate Release: July 6, 2017 Contact: 518-486-9846 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) will meet on Tuesday, July 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the New York Department of State offices at 123 William Street in New York City to discuss a variety of issues pertinent to the Commission.  The public has the right to attend the meeting.

The meeting will be available for later viewing at http://www.youtube.com/user/nysdosvideos.

WHO: Department of State’s New York State Athletic Commission

WHAT: Meeting of the New York State Athletic Commission

WHEN: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE:

New York Department of State 123 William Street; New York, NY, 2nd Floor, Room 231 New York, NY 10038

 

