New York State Athletic Commission to Meet on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) will meet on Tuesday, July 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the New York Department of State offices at 123 William Street in New York City to discuss a variety of issues pertinent to the Commission. The public has the right to attend the meeting.
The meeting will be available for later viewing at http://www.youtube.com/user/nysdosvideos.
|WHO:
|Department of State’s New York State Athletic Commission
|WHAT:
|Meeting of the New York State Athletic Commission
|WHEN:
|Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
|WHERE:
|
New York Department of State 123 William Street; New York, NY, 2nd Floor, Room 231 New York, NY 10038
