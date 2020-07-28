New York Department of State Announces Grant Opportunities for Northern Border Region

New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado today announced the availability of federal grants to support North Country communities via new jobs, enhanced services and increased investment in the region. The grants are generated by the multistate Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC).

This year, up to $2.5 million will be available for projects in the New York’s Northern Border, including those in Clinton, Franklin, Fulton, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Cayuga, Essex, Hamilton, Herkimer, Madison and Seneca counties. Municipalities and not-for-profits are encouraged to apply for up to $500,000 for eligible infrastructure projects, and up to $250,000 for all other types of eligible projects.

“Local governments and non-profits in the Northern Border region submit high quality proposals for this critical funding, proving they make a real difference in their communities,” said New York State Secretary of State Rossana Rosado. “With 14 counties along the northern border, New York is in a unique position to benefit from these funds, and we are proud of our partnerships to support these local efforts.”

The NBRC is a regional economic development partnership between federal, state and local governments covering portions of New York, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Established by Congress in the 2008 Farm Bill, the Commission is composed of the governors of the four Northern Border states and a federal co-chair appointed by the President. Each year Congress appropriates funds for Commission programs.

The Department of State’s Division of Local Government Services works with the Northern Border Regional Commission and regional planning organizations to solicit project applications for funding. The application can be found on the NBRC’s web site. The application due date is May 11, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

To be eligible for this year’s grants, project proposals must address:

Development of transportation, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure of the region

Development and obtaining of job skills and employment-related education in the region, as well as entrepreneurship, technology and business development

Basic health care and other public services for severely economically distressed and underdeveloped areas

Promotion of conservation, tourism, recreation, and preservation of open spaces in a manner consistent with economic development goals

Development of renewable and alternative energy sources

“Because they are generated and devised by the local leaders as critical pieces to the regional economy, they have a great effect on the region” said Mark P. Pattison, Deputy Secretary of State for Local Government Services. “The submissions for these grants enable the Department of State to annually recommend a group of projects with diverse impacts across Northern New York.”

In 2017, the NBRC, with the Department of State’s recommendation, approved $2.2 million for the region for the following programs:

Water and sewer infrastructure in the City of Fulton in Oswego County on a former 24-acre manufacturing site

Water infrastructure in the Town of Plattsburgh in Clinton County

Re-establishment rail infrastructure at the former Jones & Laughlin Steel site to advance the redevelopment potential of this long-abandoned iron ore processing plant in St. Lawrence County

Enhancements to the Ogdensburg Growth Fund Development to bolster the ability to offer low-interest loans for business development within the City’s Designated Brownfield Opportunity Area in St Lawrence County

Utility and infrastructure expansion for the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency for business development and retention adjacent to the Watertown International Airport

Extension of water infrastructure for business development in the Town of Nelson in Madison County

###