Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,281 in the last 365 days.

New York Department of State Hosts Meeting of Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

For Immediate Release: June 5, 2018 Contact: 212-417-5801 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York Department of State Hosts Meeting of Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review on

Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

A meeting of the New York State Department of State’s Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review will be held on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 9:00 a.m. at the Town of Cortlandt Town Hall, 1 Heady Street, Cortlandt, NY. This meeting is open to the public.

 

WHO: The New York Department of State’s Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review

WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board

WHEN: Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Town of Cortlandt Town Hall 1 Heady Street. Vincent F. Nyberg General Meeting Room Cortlandt, NY 10567

For logistics contact Neil Collier at 518-474-4073 or via email at Neil.Collier@dos.ny.gov

###

You just read:

New York Department of State Hosts Meeting of Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.