New York Department of State Hosts Meeting of Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review on

Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

A meeting of the New York State Department of State’s Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review will be held on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 9:00 a.m. at the Town of Cortlandt Town Hall, 1 Heady Street, Cortlandt, NY. This meeting is open to the public.

For logistics contact Neil Collier at 518-474-4073 or via email at Neil.Collier@dos.ny.gov

