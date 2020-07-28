Burlington Man Arrested for Possession & Promotion of Child Pornography

Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced that Jake Sallerson, 31, of Burlington, Vermont, was arraigned today on three felony counts of promotion of child pornography and three felony counts of possession of child pornography. Mr. Sallerson was arrested after law enforcement executed online and residential search warrants and discovered images of child pornography.

Mr. Sallerson pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Criminal Division. The Court, Judge A. Gregory Rainville presiding, released Mr. Sallerson on a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond and conditions of release which include limitations on his access to children and the internet.

Mr. Sallerson’s charges stem from an investigation by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, Vermont’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the Burlington Police Department, and Vermont State Police. Vermont’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online sharing of child pornography. This Task Force also provides forensic examination services, technical assistance, law enforcement training, and public education and outreach. The Attorney General’s Office, United States Attorney’s Office, Vermont State Police, and other county and municipal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are affiliated with the Task Force.

The Attorney General’s Office emphasizes that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Last modified: July 28, 2020