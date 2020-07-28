State Releases June 2020 General Revenue Report

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for June 2020 increased 1.0 percent compared to those for June 2019, from $862.2 million last year to $871.0 million this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2020 fiscal year-to-date decreased 6.6 percent compared to June 2019, from $9.57 billion last year to $8.93 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Decreased 9.1 percent for the year, from $7.65 billion last year to $6.95 billion this year.

Decreased 8.9 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 1.8 percent for the year, from $ 2.24 billion last year to $2.28 billion this year.

Increased 10.9 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Decreased 12.0 percent for the year, from $526.6 million last year to $463.1 million this year.

Decreased 37.2 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 1.2 percent for the year, from $518.3 million last year to $524.8 million this year.

Increased 28.8 percent for the month.

Refunds

Decreased 5.8 percent for the year, from $1.36 billion last year to $1.28 billion this year.

Decreased 40.2 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.