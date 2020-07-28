WDE Seeks Public Comment on Hathaway Scholarship Program Rules

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) seeks public comment on proposed revisions to Chapter 38 rules regarding the Hathaway Scholarship Program.

During the 2020 Legislative Session, SEA0022 brought revisions to the Hathaway Need-Based Scholarship, which limits the amount of need-based scholarships for graduate students. The proposed changes to Chapter 38 reflect these new provisions.

Changes have also been made to allow “superscoring,” or the average of highest individual scores on college entrance exams such as the ACT.

The public comment period for Chapter 38 rules will close at 11:59 p.m. on September 15, 2020.

Comments can be submitted online or mailed to:

Wyoming Department of Education Attn: Madison Lacey 122 West 25th Street, Suite E200 Cheyenne, WY 82002

All public comments will be recorded verbatim, including the submitter’s name and city of residence, on the Secretary of State website as part of the rules promulgation process.

