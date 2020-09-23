WDE Seeks Public Comment on 21st Century Community Learning Center Waiver

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) intends to apply for a Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers waiver for the 2020-21 school year, and will take public comment starting on September 23, 2020 and ending on October 7, 2020.

The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) restricts activities provided by a 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program to activities provided only during non-school hours or periods when school is not in session. Under this waiver, the WDE may permit 21st CCLC programs to provide supplemental activities when school is in session but students are not receiving in-person instruction. All other requirements for a 21st CCLC program continue to apply.

On September 18, 2020, due to the extraordinary circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented obstacles schools, teachers, students, and their families are facing as the 2020-2021 school year begins, the US Department of Education offered flexibility to states regarding the requirement in section 4201(b)(1)(A) of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, reauthorized as ESSA, that a 21st CCLC program operate “during non school hours or periods when school is not in session (such as before and after school or during summer recess).” Given the hybrid approach some schools are utilizing in which students are in school part of the week and participating in distance learning during other times, students may benefit from dedicated personnel and enhanced technological resources to help them better engage with virtual lessons, independent work that is assigned, and other academic enrichment activities during the portion of the week when they are not physically present in school but school is in session remotely for some portion of the day.

Input may be submitted online or mailed to:

Karen Bierhaus Program Consultant Wyoming Department of Education 320 West Main Street, Room 124 Riverton, WY 82501

