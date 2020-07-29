Abyde HIPAA Compliance Software Provider Launches Revolutionary Partnership with College of Optometry

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA compliance software

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, an industry-leading, user-friendly HIPAA compliance software solution, today announced it has partnered with the New England College of Optometry (NECO) to provide HIPAA Compliance training for NECO students and faculty. This first of its kind partnership has paved the way for streamlining and enhancing HIPAA education provided for NECO students, in addition to preparing future Doctors of Optometry to better understand HIPAA-compliance after graduation.

Abyde, already known for revolutionizing HIPAA compliance, has taken new steps with their NECO partnership to create and curate HIPAA content specifically for promising future doctors. In addition to student-specific content, Abyde has now bridged the gap between clinical training and professional practice to highlight how HIPAA plays an important daily role for a covered entity. Through this new partnership, NECO has proven their commitment to HIPAA compliance in addition to a continuing, revolutionary approach to enhanced and engaging educational content that best prepares their students for success after graduation. As part of their collaboration, Abyde offers exclusive discounts to NECO alumni as they graduate and join the eye care workforce.

“Abyde has enabled NECO to use the same HIPAA training platform for clinical faculty, staff, and student interns. This allows for continuity and consistency as we see patients across the NECO Clinical Network and send students out for their clinical rotations. Managing and tracking so many people at once would have been difficult, but now Abyde has customized our experience into a seamless process. They have been extremely responsive and supportive throughout the setup process.” Amy Moy, OD, FAAO, Chief Compliance Officer.

“This opportunity and exciting new type of collaboration has allowed Abyde to expand its impact on the healthcare community by partnering with such a prestigious institution that is the New England College of Optometry.” added Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are continually challenging ourselves to go further, and we are delighted to play a part in NECO’s students graduating and launching successful, HIPAA-compliant practices of their own.”

Used by thousands of providers across the nation, Abyde is a complete HIPAA program covering the required Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, Business Associate Agreements, customized practice-specific policies, and more.

About New England College of Optometry

New England College of Optometry is an independent graduate college of optometry that educates students for careers in eye care delivery, research, and education. Founded in 1894, NECO is the oldest continuously operating school of optometry in the country and was the first to create an expansive clinical training network. We challenge students to think creatively about vision and sight and to contribute to the future of the field. In doing so, we provide quality optometric care to more than 150,000 individuals annually and serve the community through a network of healthcare organizations and access to vision screenings. www.neco.edu



About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a software company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com or call (800) 594-0883.

