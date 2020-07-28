FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Tuesday, July 28, 2020

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN DUTCHESS COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Dutchess County that free car seat inspections by certified child passenger safety technicians are available by appointment on Tuesday, July 28, and on Friday, August 14. The events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies, together with various community safety partners, offer free inspections. Sponsoring agencies will be following safety guidelines to protect the health and safety of the technicians and the public.

DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Child passenger safety seat checks are a great resource to help parents keep their children safe while traveling in a motor vehicle. I urge parents and caregivers to take the time to attend one of these events to ensure their children’s safety seats are the right fit and are installed properly. And for everyone’s health and safety, please follow the COVID-19 guidelines.”

Both events will be at the New York State Police Troop K Headquarters, 2541 State Route 44, Salt Point, NY 12578, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, contact Sergeant Amy Anderson at (845) 677-7334 or [email protected]. This event is by appointment only. Please call to reserve your time slot.

The car seat inspection events aim to ensure all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate seat for the child’s age and size and how to install the seat correctly. Trained technicians will use the model of “Learn, Practice, and Explain” to educate caregivers on how to select a child restraint that will fit their child, fit their vehicle and be used correctly every time.

Getting safety information and car seat instructions to parents and caregivers is crucial to saving young lives. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), child safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers in passenger vehicles.

If you cannot attend these free car seat check events, you can make an appointment with a child seat inspection site near you. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

For more information about GTSC, visit trafficsafety.ny.gov, or follow GTSC on Facebook and Twitter.

