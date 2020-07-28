Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Access limited to McIntosh County courthouse

McIntosh County has limited access to its courthouse.  The courthouse doors are now locked and visitors must call ahead to the office they wish to do business with. Visitors will need to wear a mask when entering the building and if they do not have one, masks and hand gel will be provided.

 

