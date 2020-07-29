CHOROIDEREMIA RESEARCH FOUNDATION FUNDS SEVERAL EXPLORATORY RESEARCH PROPOSALS COMMENCING SUMMER 2020

Dr. Abigail Fahim, MD, PhD

Dr. Abigail Fahim to Study the Impact of RPE Proteins on Choroids

Understanding the relationship between RPE and choroids is vital to finding treatment for choroideremia, or even better, a cure.” — Neal Bench, CRF board president

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Choroideremia Research Foundation (CRF) is pleased to announce the first of several scientific research studies it will be funding in support of finding a treatment or cure for choroideremia, a hereditary retinal-degenerative disease that causes blindness. Dr. Abigail Fahim, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor at Regents of the University of Michigan, will focus her proposal project on proteins within the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE).

In Dr. Fahim’s proposal project, Investigating Choroideremia Pathophysiology using iPSC-derived Retinal Pigment Epithelium, she and her investigators hypothesize that alterations in the proteins within the RPE negatively impact choroid survival in choroideremia. Using a human, induced pluripotent stem cell model of choroideremia, they will attempt to define changes in the secretion of proteins within the RPE. Specifically, proteins that affect the growth and maintenance of the vasculature of the RPE. They hope that their research will lead to an enhanced understanding of the disease mechanisms responsible for choroideremia, thereby identifying novel therapeutic targets for treatment. Dr. Fahim’s long-term goal is to understand the physiologic role of the RPE in maintaining choroidal health.

“We are proud to announce our support of Dr. Fahim’s research in cooperation with the Choroideremia Research Foundation Canada,” said Neal Bench, CRF board president. “Understanding the relationship between RPE and choroids is vital to finding treatment for choroideremia, or even better, a cure.”

The CRF will make additional announcements in the coming weeks about additional scientific research studies it is funding. For more information about all research studies the CRF supports, please visit curechm.org/research/