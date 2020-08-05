Abyde Joins Forces With North Carolina Dental Society to Deliver HIPAA Compliance Solutions to Dental Practices

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, a user-friendly HIPAA compliance software solution for dental practices, today announced it has joined North Carolina Dental Society (NCDS) as an endorsed HIPAA compliance solution for North Carolina dentists.

As HIPAA complaints and breach threats continue to rise in 2020, the need for practices to understand and implement HIPAA compliance programs is now more important than ever. Abyde’s collaboration with NCDS as an endorsed solution showcases collaborative efforts to help dental practices meet this need and to provide NCDS members with essential tools to realize HIPAA compliance on an ongoing basis.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized dental practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies, and more.

“Joining North Carolina Dental Society as an endorsed solution showcases the value and ease of use dental providers have found with Abyde, and our joint commitment to helping providers realize HIPAA compliance when they need it most,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are honored to be a part of North Carolina Dental Society’s select solutions and to play a role in educating and protecting their practices.”

“The North Carolina Dental Society chose Abyde for its easy to use and comprehensive program for our members. We are pleased to have Abyde as an endorsed solution,” said Duncan Jennings, Managing Director of NC Services for Dentistry. “We research and endorse solutions allowing our members to focus on their patients in this changing healthcare landscape. Abyde will make identifying compliance opportunities, tracking results, and staying current simple."

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About NCDS

The North Carolina Dental Society was founded in 1856 and remains one of the oldest dental societies in the country. Representing 3,900 member dentists across the state, our mission is to help all members succeed. The NC Dental Society is a part of the American Dental Association, the nation's largest dental association, representing 163,000 member dentists, and the leading source of oral health information. For more information, visit https://www.ncdental.org.