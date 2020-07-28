Travel Advisory: RIDOT Closing Reservoir Avenue Bridge Over Amtrak in Providence

Effective Tuesday, July 28, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close the Reservoir Avenue Bridge over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor in Providence. Based on the results of a recent inspection and a review of the bridge's poor condition, RIDOT determined it was necessary to close the bridge as soon as possible.

The bridge carries 13,000 vehicles per day on Reservoir Avenue between Narragansett Avenue and Adelaide Avenue, close to Elmwood Avenue. The 86-year-old bridge has been structurally deficient since 2009 and RIDOT has repaired it numerous times over the past several years. The bridge is partially supported by wooden timbers and must be completely replaced.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured using Elmwood Avenue and Roger Williams Avenue. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps. Pedestrians can continue using the bridge at this time.

RIDOT is designing a replacement bridge and anticipates advertising for a contractor later this year. Once the Department selects a contractor, a timetable for the bridge's reopening will be set.