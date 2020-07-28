TrackTime24 – The Work Time Management App Offers Clarity and Accuracy

/EIN News/ -- Bielsko-Biała, Poland, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The work time management facility TimeTrack24 is designed to take the fuss, stress and strain out of managing timesheets. The service allows employers to monitor clock ins and clock outs and working in hours including breaks and mealtimes, enabling them to deter and easily identify fraud.

SAVING TIME AND MONEY

A key benefit of TimeTrack24is that it frees up time so employers can focus on their core duties. Timesheets can be prepared with just one click and easily exported to payroll apps. The service also offers intuitive online leave management facilities and makes planning employee work schedules a breeze. The company’s customer network includes a diverse range of SMEs, local retailers and Fortune 500 businesses. It is flexible to meet the time management needs of any business.

TRUSTED BY TENS OF THOUSANDS OF BUSINESSES

TimeTrack24 has been used by over 40,000 businesses since it was first launched. As a reliable all-in-one tool, it can easily replace paper, spreadsheets and notes. With TimeTrack24, employers can relax in the knowledge that they’re only paying staff for hours they have genuinely worked, enabling them to reduce waste and avoid losing money via dishonesty. Once the solution is in place, early clock-outs and chronic lateness can be consigned to history.

CUT SCHEDULING TIME BY 80%

Many users have been able to cut scheduling times down by as much as 80% thanks to TimeTrack24. The service also keeps track of time off and holiday requests, making it easier for businesses can keep on top of absences of all types. It also promotes efficient business travel management, allowing employers to delegate employees, store relevant files simply and discuss business-related trips with ease. Overtime management is also simplified considerably, and reports can also be generated with a single click. As events like clock-ins and clock-outs are marked with photos and GPS information, “buddy punching” can also become a thing of the past.

COMPATIBLE WITH MOST BROWSERS AND DEVICES

The solution works on a myriad of browsers and devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets. Users can get in touch with the TimeTrack24 team at any time whenever they have a query or issue. All information is fully encrypted, and the service uses Microsoft Azure – one of the safest and most trusted servers in the world. TimeTrack24 business owner Russell Noga said: “We are proud to have helped so many businesses combat fraud, cut time and boost their efficiency”.



