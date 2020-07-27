Progress of Technology SWAT Partnership

"The collaboration between tech industry leaders and our dedicated public employees helped New York meet the technical and operational demands of the response to the pandemic while also saving millions in taxpayer dollars," Governor Cuomo said. "Their assistance during these challenging times had a positive impact on millions of New Yorkers, and the continued support and services will be critical as we battle a public health emergency and build back our economy even stronger than before."

The New York State COVID-19 Tech 'SWAT' Team, in coordination with state-led internal technical teams, developed 40 projects during the COVID-19 public health crisis that resulted in nearly 50 million interactions between the public and state government and an estimated cost savings of approximately $14 million, according to the progress report issued by the state's Office of Information Technology Services. In March, at Governor Cuomo's direction, ITS solicited volunteers to help develop technological solutions to support and accelerate New York State's coordinated, decisive, and rapidly evolving response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The response from the private sector was unprecedented, with nearly 7,300 volunteers representing 3,500 organizations answering the call to service. ITS worked with the Governor's Office and the state Department of Financial Services to formally establish volunteer teams of highly trained civic-minded technical professionals to work alongside state staff and assist in New York's response during 30- to 90-day sprints. The team also coordinated the deployment of critical contributions of technical equipment and software to support COVID-19 activities. The COVID-19 Tech 'SWAT' Team has since assisted State agencies with operations, analytics and other technological applications that allowed them to continue to deliver critical services during the pandemic. During that timeframe, 19 projects were developed pro-bono, delivering a combined 25,000 hours of volunteer support and saving taxpayers approximately $14 million. In addition, the state developed 21 priority projects managed and led entirely by internal government teams at ITS, the office of Digital and Media Services, and other internal agency teams. New Yorkers frequently relied on these initiatives online, with digital projects yielding 49 million service interactions and 342 million page views across 60 million users. Pro bono tech projects developed during the COVID-19 response include: