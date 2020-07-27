Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New opinion: July 27

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion. The summary is below.

State v. Greenshields 2020 ND 173 Docket No.: 20190393 Filing Date: 7/27/2020 Case Type: SEXUAL OFFENSE Author: Jensen, Jon J.

Highlight: A district court’s dismissal of a criminal complaint with prejudice is reviewed on appeal for an abuse of discretion.

A party may not collaterally attack a final decision that was not appealed in a subsequent proceeding.

New opinion: July 27

