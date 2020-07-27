Upcoming NCDHHS COVID-19 Community Testing Events Scheduled; Testing is Free

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has 39 upcoming community testing events scheduled in Bladen, Duplin, Johnston, Edgecombe, Henderson, Hertford, Northampton, Randolph, Robeson, Sampson and Warren counties as part of the initiative to increase access to free COVID-19 testing for African American, LatinX/Hispanic and American Indian communities that currently have limited testing sites.

So far, nearly 130 testing events have been coordinated through this initiative. There is no cost for testing. For an up-to-date list of events, visit the Community Testing Events page of the NCDHHS COVID-19 website. NCDHHS testing events are listed under the name of their coordinating vendor: NCCHCA, Orig3n, Inc or Vidant Health.

A disproportionately high percentage of North Carolina’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 have occurred among historically marginalized populations. Mounting evidence shows the members of these populations experience higher rates of COVID-19 mortality and serious complications.

People who may not currently have symptoms but may have been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested, especially people from historically marginalized communities, including Latinx/Hispanic, Black/African American, and American Indian populations. In addition, testing is a priority for anyone who has symptoms or those who may have been exposed to COVID-19, including:

Anyone who has attended a mass gathering including a protest

Anyone who works in a setting at higher risk of exposure such as a grocery store, restaurant, gas station, or childcare program

People who live or work in high-risk settings such as long-term facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities or food processing facility.

North Carolinians can find testing sites available in their community through visiting Find My Testing Place and Community Testing Events on the NCDHHS website.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, the COVID-19 Community Team will reach out to them and connect them with needed supports. People should answer the call when the COVID-19 Community Team reaches out. They may also get a text message from the number 45394 or email from NC-ARIAS-NoReply @ dhhs.nc.gov with further instructions.

Check the Community Testing Events page daily for more events provided by NCDHHS in partnership with Vidant Health, Orig3n, Inc and the North Carolina Community Health Center Association.

More Information

For more information on testing and contact tracing, please see the NCDHHS Frequently Asked Questions about Testing and the NCDHHS Frequently Asked Questions about Contact Tracing. For the latest information on COVID-19, visit nc.gov/covid19. For more data and information about North Carolina’s testing strategy, visit the North Carolina COVID-19 Dashboard: covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.

