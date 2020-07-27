CHRISTINA DIARCANGELO RETAINS JUICEBOX COLLECTIVE FOR PUBLIC RELATIONS AND MARKETING OF THE CHRISTINA DIARCANGELO BRAND
CHESTER SPRINGS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christina DiArcangelo, a Global Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, Device Clinical Research Leader, Patient Advocate, and Artificial Technology Chief Executive Officer retains JuiceBox Collective for Public Relations and Marketing of the ”Christina DiArcangelo” Brand. Christina DiArcangelo is the CEO of Affinity Bio Partners, AI Health Outcomes, LLC (CannaBot™) Affinity Patient Advocacy, and Christina DiArcangelo, LLC.
“I am thrilled to retain Juicebox Collective to handle all of my Public Relations and Marketing of the “Christina DiArcangelo” Brand. As I have been in the global Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical and Device industries for over two (2) decades both in traditional and Medical Cannabis/CBD clinical research as well as my Artificial Technology and Patient Advocacy work, I have a great amount of knowledge and life skills to share with everyone.”, stated Christina DiArcangelo Puller, CEO and Founder, Affinity Bio Partners, LLC, CEO and Founder, Board President, Affinity Patient Advocacy, LLC, CEO, AI Health Outcomes, LLC, CEO, CannaBot™ and Christina DiArcangelo, LLC. “I want to empower others, specifically strong, motivated women business leaders to lean into their potential and step outside of their comfort zone.”
Juicebox will be working to weave the patient-first mentality that Christina brings into her portfolio of businesses into her everyday work. “We are excited to tell the Christina DiArcangelo story in a way that empowers other individuals who look to elevate their life, their business and leave their mark on this world,” said Chris Clevenger, Chief Storyteller at Juicebox Collective. In addition to building a strong online presence, the goal of this partnership will be to tell a human story that encourages others to go out and chase their own dreams.
Juicebox Collective, a premier experiential marketing agency based in Birmingham, Alabama, stated, "Juicebox is excited about partnering with Christina DiArcangelo as she begins to build her personal brand. Ms. DiArcangelo’s passion and experience both personally and professionally makes telling her story and facilitating connection with her audience a top priority at Juicebox and one that will provide a meaningful and important message across a variety of channels,” said CJ Britton, CEO at Juicebox Collective.
Follow Christina DiArcangelo on Instagram at ChristinaDiArc, Facebook at Christina DiArcangelo, Linked In at Christina DiArcangelo, www.christinadiarcangelo.com and Twitter at christinadiarc1. Please email with interest at infi@christinadiarcangelo.com. Affinity Bio Partners is a Clinical Research Organization (CRO) that provides best in class services while maintaining a personal approach. For more information on the company or general inquiries, please email: info@affinitybiopartners.com or visit us at www.affinitybiopartners.com. Follow us on twitter at inf03006608, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. AI Health Outcomes is an artificial intelligence technology company that has developed the first AI Bots; CannaBot™, DrBot™. For more information, please email: info@aihealthoutcomes.com or visit us at www.aihealthoutcomes.com, Facebook at CannaBot, Twitter at BotCanna, Linkedin, and Instagram at cannabot. Affinity Patient Advocacy is a non-profit which strives to provide families with independent, high-quality professional health management services, social services and wellness services. Serious illnesses can be very overwhelming. Affinity Patient Advocacy will manage the process and help patients and their families focus on the most important aspect of their treatment, getting better. For more information, please email: info@affinitypatientadvocacy.org or visit us at www.affinitypatientadvocacy.org, Facebook at Affinity Patient Advocacy, Twitter at AdvocAffinity, LinkedIn and Instagram at advocacypatient.
Follow Juicebox Collective on Instagram at juiceboxtrends and https://www.juiceboxcollective.com/. Please direct emails to hello@juiceboxcollective.com.
