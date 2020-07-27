Chinese Republic Period porcelain famille rose plaque painted by Wang Qi (1884-1937) hits $96,250 at Bruneau & Co. sale

Chinese Republic Period famille rose plaque, exceptionally well painted by Wang Qi (1884-1937), depicting two figures with a calligraphic poem and signatures ($96,250).

Impressionist etching by James Abbott McNeill Whistler (Mass./U.K./France, 1834-1903), of sailing vessels at sea, 5 inches by 6 ¾ inches and signed in pencil lower margin ($7,500).

Colorful egg tempera on paper depiction of an angelic figure in abstract by David Clyde Driscoll (Md./Washington, D.C., 1931-2020), titled Masked Angel on verso ($4,688).

Vibrant (and authentic) blue, green, yellow and red depiction of Peter Max’s (Germany/N.Y., b. 1937) iconic Liberty Head image, acrylic on canvas on a TriMar stretcher, signed ($5,625).