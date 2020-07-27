Columbus to host virtual summit to help Food, Beverage & Process Companies leverage Microsoft business applications
Join Columbus for a no-cost virtual Food, Beverage & Process summit on July 28, 2020 for a morning of demo-oriented and customer-focused sessions.
We want people to understand the possibilities available to them when they have the right tools and know how to leverage those tools in order to achieve better business outcomes.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbus U.S. will host a virtual summit for the Food, Beverage & Process Manufacturing Industry on July 28, 2020. The no-cost event is geared towards professionals in the process manufacturing industry who work with business applications that drive supply chain and operational success and data-driven insights.
“We want people to understand the possibilities available to them when they have the right tools and know how to leverage those tools in order to achieve better business outcomes,” says Columbus Director of Marketing Patric Timmermans.
The summit includes three sessions that are customer-focused and demo-oriented, so attendees can see firsthand the capabilities of modern technology and business applications including Data & Analytics, Microsoft Azure Machine Learning Studio and Microsoft Power Platform.
Columbus Data & Analytics Practice Director Michael Simms will kick off the morning with a multimedia session that explores the Data Journey and Digital Strategy through the lens of Columbus Food Manufacturing customer, Amy’s Kitchen. Attendees will learn how the organic frozen food company incorporated a strong data strategy into its operations and how it uses those data-driven insights to inform business decisions.
The next session will include a demo about Data & Analytics in Food, Beverage & Process Manufacturing. Attendees will learn how to use Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management to identify and extract data, best practices for Microsoft Azure Machine Learning Model and Azure SQL, how to incorporate data into Power BI dashboards and more.
Following the Data & Analytics demo, there will be a Tracking and Tracing demo focusing on Supply Chain Management, especially the actionable steps available with technology tools such as pre-configured dashboards, predictive analytics and quality predictions fueled by Microsoft Azure Machine Learning.
Anyone interested is encouraged to register, even if they can only attend part of the Summit or can’t attend at all. The recording will be sent to all registrants following the event.
After the summit, attendees will have the opportunity to schedule a one-on-one meeting with a Columbus expert to ask any company-specific questions that were not addressed during the summit.
About Columbus:
Columbus helps ambitious companies transform, maximize and future-proof their businesses digitally. Columbus is a global IT service and consulting company with more than 2,000 employees serving our customers worldwide. We offer a comprehensive solution portfolio with deep industry knowledge, extensive technology expertise and profound customer insight that help customers thrive far into the future.
