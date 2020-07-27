Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing Set for Pierre-Louis

TRENTON – The Senate Judiciary Committee will conduct a confirmation hearing on the nomination of Fabiana Pierre-Louis to the New Jersey Supreme Court, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Senator Nicholas Scutari, the committee’s chairman, announced today.

The Judiciary Committee’s hearing will be held on August 24th in the Statehouse Annex.

“This is a nomination that will make history for a Court with the ultimate legal responsibility for cases and issues that can have a real-life impact on generations of New Jersey residents,” said Senator Sweeney (D-Gloucester/Salem/Cumberland). “Pierre-Louis is an American story of success who will bring a perspective gained by her personal and legal experiences to the state’s highest court. The decisions by the court can help provide equal opportunities to others with diverse backgrounds.”

If confirmed by the full Senate, Pierre-Louis will be the first Black woman and only the third Black justice to serve on the state’s highest court. The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Pierre-Louis is a first-generation American who was the first of her family to attend law school.

“Pierre-Louis has impressive legal credentials,” said Senator Scutari (D-Union). “She could be serving on the Court for more than 30 years with the responsibility of passing judgement on significant cases with lasting impact. We will continue to perform our due diligence leading up to and during the confirmation hearing.”