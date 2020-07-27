Hoyer Floor Remarks on the National Museum of the American Latino Act

Click here to watch the video.

“Madam Speaker, I rise as a proud cosponsor of this bill, and I thank Rep. José Serrano and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus for leading this effort. Rep. Serrano, the Dean of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, has been one of the most effective and hardworking Members of this House, and he will be missed next year when he retires after thirty years representing New Yorkers. He has been – and will continue to be – a dear, dear friend. This is also a very meaningful day for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. I’m proud to join Rep. Serrano and the CHC on this bill and bring it to the Floor today.

“For more than 500 years, Latinos have been a part of our American story. Through medicine, education, innovation, public service, the military, athletics, and the arts, Latinos and Latinas have strengthened our economy, enriched our heritage, and have made America a safer and more prosperous nation. The story of America is incomplete without the story of the American Latino. That’s why a National Museum of the American Latino is so critical and appropriate, and I know that it will be a wonderful addition to the Smithsonian Institution and our National Mall.

“At a time when many people, including in our government at the highest levels, denigrate, discriminate, and target Latinos, we need this museum to recognize the service and the extraordinary assets that the Latino community has brought to America.

“I hope my colleagues on both sides of the aisle will join me in supporting this bill, as I believe they will, and I look forward to the day when we can walk through the doors of the Smithsonian’s newest museum and experience the full richness and diversity of Latino cultures and how they have helped to make America great.”