Hoyer Statement on the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys Act, which passed the House today:

“We have a serious problem with systemic racism in our country, a legacy of slavery and segregation that pervades nearly every aspect of American life, and too many African-American men and women are losing their lives as a result of racial profiling, hate, bigotry.  As our nation reckons with racial injustice, we must address the disparities and inequalities impacting African-American men and boys when it comes to educational attainment, arrest and incarceration, crime and violence, income and wealth, and health care.

“In order to meet these challenges, we must fully understand them, which is why Rep. Frederica Wilson’s bill today is so important.  Her legislation would create a bipartisan Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys, within the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, to study these disparities and inequalities and how they impact individuals and communities.  That commission would be charged with developing recommendations for policies to help address these challenges. 

“I was proud to bring Rep. Wilson’s bill to the Floor today and vote for its passage, and I thank her and the Congressional Black Caucus for their leadership on this issue.  Today’s vote moves us one step closer to rooting out racism and advancing policies that help save lives and make opportunities more accessible for all.  The Senate has already approved this bill, and I urge President Trump to sign it without delay.”

