Law Firms Investigating Claims Exchange Traded Notes (“ETN’s”)
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Scott J. Link, 561-847-4408 or
David A. Weintraub, 800-718-1422
Attorney Advertising
Law Firms Investigating Claims
Exchange Traded Notes (“ETN’s”)
Link & Rockenbach, PA and David A. Weintraub, P.A. are investigating claims on behalf of investors interested in pursuing their financial losses related to their investments in Exchange Traded Notes (“ETN’s”). As described by The Wall Street Journal on June 1, 2020, https://www.wsj.com/articles/bankrupt-in-just-two-weeksindividual-investors-get-burned-by-collapse-of-complex-securities-11591020059?mod=hp_lead_pos6 retirees have lost their life savings having invested in a product often shunned by sophisticated investors.
If the ETN’s were represented to you as “safe” and low risk, you may have a claim that can be pursued in arbitration. Arbitration is faster and less expensive than court litigation. Furthermore, unlike in court, depositions are rarely taken in arbitration, thereby making the process significantly more private.
For more than a decade, both Scott Link and David Weintraub represented this country’s largest brokerage firms, including Merrill Lynch and PaineWebber. For the past 20 years, relying upon their experience in the securities industry, Scott Link and David Weintraub have represented investors across the country.
If you invested in ETN’s and suffered losses, please contact us today for a free, confidential evaluation of your account(s). Potential claimants may discuss legal options and/or the possibility of pursuing claims in arbitration by contacting Scott Link at 561-847-4408 or David A. Weintraub at 800-718-1422. Link & Rockenbach, PA and David A. Weintraub, P.A. are separate law firms that would jointly represent potential claimants.
Contact:
Scott J. Link
Link & Rockenbach, PA
1555 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., Suite 930
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Telephone: 561-847-4408
www.linkrocklaw.com
David A. Weintraub, P.A.
7805 S.W. 6th Court
Plantation, Florida 33324
Telephone: 954-693-7577
Toll Free: 800-718-1422
www.stockbrokerlitigation.com
________________________________________
Source: David A. Weintraub, P.A.
David A Weintraub
David A. Weintraub, 800-718-1422
Attorney Advertising
Law Firms Investigating Claims
Exchange Traded Notes (“ETN’s”)
Link & Rockenbach, PA and David A. Weintraub, P.A. are investigating claims on behalf of investors interested in pursuing their financial losses related to their investments in Exchange Traded Notes (“ETN’s”). As described by The Wall Street Journal on June 1, 2020, https://www.wsj.com/articles/bankrupt-in-just-two-weeksindividual-investors-get-burned-by-collapse-of-complex-securities-11591020059?mod=hp_lead_pos6 retirees have lost their life savings having invested in a product often shunned by sophisticated investors.
If the ETN’s were represented to you as “safe” and low risk, you may have a claim that can be pursued in arbitration. Arbitration is faster and less expensive than court litigation. Furthermore, unlike in court, depositions are rarely taken in arbitration, thereby making the process significantly more private.
For more than a decade, both Scott Link and David Weintraub represented this country’s largest brokerage firms, including Merrill Lynch and PaineWebber. For the past 20 years, relying upon their experience in the securities industry, Scott Link and David Weintraub have represented investors across the country.
If you invested in ETN’s and suffered losses, please contact us today for a free, confidential evaluation of your account(s). Potential claimants may discuss legal options and/or the possibility of pursuing claims in arbitration by contacting Scott Link at 561-847-4408 or David A. Weintraub at 800-718-1422. Link & Rockenbach, PA and David A. Weintraub, P.A. are separate law firms that would jointly represent potential claimants.
Contact:
Scott J. Link
Link & Rockenbach, PA
1555 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., Suite 930
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Telephone: 561-847-4408
www.linkrocklaw.com
David A. Weintraub, P.A.
7805 S.W. 6th Court
Plantation, Florida 33324
Telephone: 954-693-7577
Toll Free: 800-718-1422
www.stockbrokerlitigation.com
________________________________________
Source: David A. Weintraub, P.A.
David A Weintraub
David A. Weintraub, P.A.
9546937577
email us here